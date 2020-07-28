India Cements: Increased focus on cash-and-carry model poses risk to volumes

Cash preservation and improving liquidity to meet working capital needs have been the mantra for India Inc in a covid-hit world. In keeping with this trend, India Cements Ltd switched to the cash-and-carry model vis-à-vis credit after the lockdown was announced in March. Further, the company also stopped its policy of compensating dealers for selling below the invoice price.

In a post June-quarter earnings conference call, the company’s management said, it continued to work on invoice price model with no discount. This has resulted in better-than-expected realisation with trade sales improving to 67% compared to 52% last year. It further stated that it will continue to work on this cash and carry model and it has adopted the same even for non-trade sales.

Non-trade cement is with reference to goods sold by the manufacturer directly to the consumer. Trade cement is sold by the manufacturer to the dealers, who in turn sell to the consumers.

Pinning hopes of demand improvement on government spending, the management said it expects Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to consume 3-3.5 million tonnes of cement monthly in the next six month, which is a big number against current consumption of 1.5-2mt/month.

According to analysts, while this model seems to be the need of the hour, lack of credit availability could entail loss of volumes in the near-term.

“Demand in the trade segment, which usually refers to retail demand, is likely to remain muted. The company is betting on government spend on infrastructure activities, which is non-trade segment, so, there might some impact on volumes since competitors may be offering credit," said an analyst with a domestic broking firm, who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, India Cement Ltd’s cement volumes declined more than 50% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the June quarter. However, stringent discretionary cost control curtailed the company’s decline in profit and margins. Its standalone net profit fell 76.51% y-o-y to ₹16.96 crore in June quarter. Total expenditure fell 46.27% y-o-y to ₹734.26 crore.

The management said it has reduced its fixed cost from ₹190 crore to ₹130 crore during the quarter by way of cutting contract labour size (from 1500 to 970), reducing marketing expenses by stopping gifts to channel partners, minimizing admin and travelling expenditures, etc.

Topics India Cement