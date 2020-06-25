Severely hit by the lockdown, sales volumes plunged 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.65 million tonnes, indicating market sales loss. In a post earnings conference call with analysts, its management said, industry volumes in markets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana declined 36% y-o-y in March quarter and 23% y-o-y in fiscal year 2020. Given the unpredictability of lockdown, the company has a cautious demand outlook.

Lower realisations and higher freight costs significantly weighed on its earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (Ebidta). Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd point out that an Ebitda/tonne of ₹254 is the lowest in a decade. The picture on the operating margins front was also discouraging.

As and when the sector’s demand and prices scenarios recover, the above stated parameters would improve. However, a key overhang for the stock – elevated debt - is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Higher working capital during the quarter pushed the company’s net debt to ₹3620 crore. Management said that it has repaid term debt of ₹1400 crore in fiscal year 2020; for fiscal year 2021, repayment of ₹500 crore is scheduled. Given the stretch on the balance sheet and poor demand, its capital expenditure plans have been put on hold.

As for the stock’s performance, on a year-to-date basis, it has gained nearly 80%. Shares of peers The Ramco Cement Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd have done badly in this span. But it should be noted that the uptick in stock is driven by the news of market veteran Radhakishan Damani and family buying 15.16% additional stake in the company. Following which, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹140 on the NSE on 26 May.

According to the management, no discussions have happened with strategic shareholder Radhakishan Damani regarding the possibility of an ownership change. Of course, the stock will be on investors’ radar screens for change in ownership and that could be a sentiment booster. But concerns on continued market share loss and inability to service debt, would cap gains.

