India Cements: Investors don’t have much to look forward to

As and when the sector’s demand and prices scenarios recover, the above stated parameters would improve. However, a key overhang for the stock – elevated debt - is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Higher working capital during the quarter pushed the company’s net debt to ₹3620 crore. Management said that it has repaid term debt of ₹1400 crore in fiscal year 2020; for fiscal year 2021, repayment of ₹500 crore is scheduled. Given the stretch on the balance sheet and poor demand, its capital expenditure plans have been put on hold.