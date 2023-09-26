Revival of India Cements’ earnings is easier said than done2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:32 PM IST
India Cements lags on capacity additions, eroding its market share. Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates the company has lost significant market share of 800 basis points over FY10–23.
Exposure to non-core assets has been a nagging issue for investors in The India Cements Ltd stock, especially given the liquidity crunch it is facing. The recent sale of a land parcel in Andhra Pradesh to UltraTech Cement Ltd for ₹70 crore reflects the management’s intent to monetize non-core assets, something it has been talking about. The aim is to meet working capital requirements, fund near-term capital expenditure and repay debt.
