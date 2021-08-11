The June-quarter earnings performance of India Cements Ltd was a washout. Impacted by covid-led disruptions, cement volumes fell 35% on a sequential basis to 1.95 million tonnes.

However, firm cement prices in South India led to a better-than-expected improvement in realizations to ₹5,123 per tonne. But input cost inflation remained a pain point for the company, weighing on its operating performance in Q1FY22.

In a post-earnings media call, the company management said that similar to last year, covid-led lockdowns impacted demand in its key markets, which kept capacity utilization at lower levels in Q1. Even though cement prices in South India did not drop, increased costs of coal and freight ate into the company’s margins. Operating cost per tonne increased by 6% in the June quarter compared to the previous quarter.

View Full Image Poor show

Going ahead, while the management expects demand to improve as restrictions ease, uncertainty over a potential third covid wave remains.

Analysts said even if the demand outlook improves, it is unlikely to result in better valuations for this stock. They also highlighted some other concerns that could keep the company’s near-term outlook bleak.

One is its high leverage. The management said it aims to repay debt worth ₹550 crore in FY22, which is a similar quantum of reduction seen in FY21. Its key debt metric, net debt-to-Ebitda, improved from 5.7 times in FY20 to 3.7 times in FY21. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Analysts expect this ratio to remain elevated at around 3 times in FY22 unless there is a sharp reduction in debt. India Cements’ gross debt stands at ₹2,900 crore.

Furthermore, analysts said that given its intention to pursue greenfield capacity expansion in central India, a meaningful reduction in debt on a sustainable basis is questionable.

“Planned capacity expansion in the central region is still not in sight and the company will have to choose either to accord priority to plant upgradation or capacity addition. We continue to believe that vintage plants (which results in relatively higher operating expenses compared to peers), higher debt and continued market share erosion are the key overhangs for the company, which restrict valuation re-rating for the stock," said Binod Modi, head of strategy, Reliance Securities.

The concerns do reflect in the India Cements stock’s performance. So far in this calendar year, the company’s stock has fallen nearly 2%. It has significantly underperformed peers such as Ramco Cements Ltd and benchmark index Nifty Commodities, which gave returns of 27% and 40%, respectively, in the same period.

As far as valuation is concerned, Bloomberg data shows that the India Cements stock is trading at one-year forward EV/Ebitda multiple of 8 times, a discount to competitors. EV is short for enterprise value.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.