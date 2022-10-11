India Cements sells a non-core asset, but investors are unimpressed

This deal alone is unlikely to help India Cements see a meaningful de-leveraging. After this deal, net debt remains high at around ₹2,700 crore, around eight times the FY23E net debt/Ebitda.
Shares of India Cements Ltd fell 4.2% on the NSE in opening deals on Tuesday. This sharp fall comes after the company divested its entire stake in wholly-owned subsidiary Springway Mines Pvt Ltd to JSW Cement for a total cash consideration of ₹476.87 crore.
Exposure to non-core businesses and elevated debt have been pain points for investors in India Cements. Considering that, this move is a step in the right direction. Then, why are investors not excited?
This is because this deal alone is unlikely to help India Cements see a meaningful de-leveraging.
The company's net debt stood at ₹30,600 crore in FY22, which is likely to have inched up due to high working capital requirements in H1FY23, pointed out analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities. After this deal, the net debt remains at around ₹2,700 crore, which is around eight times the FY23E net debt/Ebitda. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization, added the Nuvama report.
So, the brokerage house is of the view that a further sale of such non-core assets, mainly the huge land bank, is key to driving a material de-leveraging.
In a press release dated 10 October, the company said it has received cash of ₹373.87 crore and the balance ₹103 crore will be received before 31 December 2022.
Investors would remember that India Cements stock saw a sharp run-up recently, in spite of its poor fundamentals.
"Expectations of consolidation in the cement sector has led to an upside in the stock (up 42% after 1Q results) despite significant pressure on earnings," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The domestic brokerage house expects the company's Ebitda/tonne to be at Rs18 in Q2FY23. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
The report added that the company's valuations at 15.8 times FY24E EV/Ebitda and 82 EV/tonne appear unattractive, given the absence of capacity addition plans and high net debt/Ebitda.
