India Cements stock slips 3.5% after a washout Q3

The company said that its performance during the quarter was severely impacted by the record monsoon in the southern states. Consequent flooding in several areas led to stalling of the construction activities in many regions. This was further compounded by downward movement in selling prices in the east and northeast markets from where the company withdrew as the sales in those areas became un-remunerative, the company said in a press release.

