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Another year of earnings disappointment? FY27 risks are mounting

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The RBI has signalled growing concerns by lowering its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raising its inflation projection to 5.1%.
The RBI has signalled growing concerns by lowering its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raising its inflation projection to 5.1%.(Reuters)
Summary

War-driven inflation, slowing demand and lofty market valuations are raising doubts over whether corporate earnings can deliver the growth investors expect in FY27.

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India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew an impressive 7.7% in FY26, up from 7.1% in FY25. The drag from US tariffs was offset by the strength in consumer spending and domestic investment activity.

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew an impressive 7.7% in FY26, up from 7.1% in FY25. The drag from US tariffs was offset by the strength in consumer spending and domestic investment activity.

But FY27 is shaping up to be a roller-coaster ride. The West Asia conflict has meant high crude oil prices, rupee at record lows and fiscal slippage risks. High-frequency indicators such as freight movement and fuel consumption point to a moderation in activity over the past two months.

But FY27 is shaping up to be a roller-coaster ride. The West Asia conflict has meant high crude oil prices, rupee at record lows and fiscal slippage risks. High-frequency indicators such as freight movement and fuel consumption point to a moderation in activity over the past two months.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) is also expected to accelerate amid higher food prices, driven by El Niño risks, and rising fuel costs following a diesel price hike. Weaker purchasing power could, in turn, weigh on domestic consumption.

RBI caution

Reflecting these concerns, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept interest rates unchanged but cut its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.9% and raised inflation projection by 50 basis points to 5.1%.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries weigh

Macroeconomic dampeners have also led to higher input costs, forcing companies to raise product prices to shield profit margins. Yet India Inc. has struggled to meet the Street's earnings expectations even when the global backdrop was more favourable than it is today.

“At the start of FY25, consensus expected Nifty50 earnings per share (EPS) growth of ~15%, but actual growth came in at only 3.4%. Similarly, at the start of FY26, earnings were expected to grow 12-15%, whereas actual growth was only 4.5% (6.9% if we assume the current reconstituted Nifty constituents),” JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Yes, FY26’s low base could support earnings growth to some extent. However, the war has made the volume-versus-margin trade-off tougher, so expectations should be tempered.

“For Nifty50 and BSE500 companies, FY27 consensus EPS estimates were trimmed by 1% after Q4FY26 results, still mid-teen growth expectation for Nifty50 - a tall ask,” said Prateek Parekh, executive director, institutional equities, Nuvama Wealth Management.

For BSE500, the Street pegs earnings recovery at a steep 17% CAGR over FY26–28 versus 9% over FY24–26. Here, the widening gap between Ebitda margin and operating cash flow can weigh on future profits, Parekh cautioned. For BSE500 companies (excluding oil marketing companies, BFSI) operating cash flow growth slowed to 4% in FY26 from 11% in FY25 due to adverse working capital conditions, showed Nuvama analysis.

Also Read | Funding curbs on prop traders: Brokers forum to meet RBI today

Meanwhile, the government has announced regulatory and tax measures aimed at containing capital outflows and attracting foreign investment to support the rupee. But unless earnings growth visibility improves, foreign investors may continue to offload Indian equities. So far in 2026, foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian stocks worth 2.44 trillion, as per NSDL data.

While the latest measures can contain the rupee’s fall as foreign investors bet on debt securities, FPIs are not meaningfully returning to Indian stocks for at least another year, said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities. “India’s earnings growth is not as attractive as some other AI theme-led markets, like South Korea available at lower multiple,” Jain added.

The MSCI India index is down 7% so far in 2026, yet it trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 20x, a premium to Asian peers, as per Bloomberg data. A reversal in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, with Friday’s decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reviving concerns of an AI bubble, could eventually draw foreign investors back to India. After all, AI exposure has been a key driver of global portfolio flows.

For now, however, India's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment.

Also Read | Copper is the AI-adjacent theme playing out on Dalal Street
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Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAnother year of earnings disappointment? FY27 risks are mounting

Another year of earnings disappointment? FY27 risks are mounting

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read8 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The RBI has signalled growing concerns by lowering its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raising its inflation projection to 5.1%.
The RBI has signalled growing concerns by lowering its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raising its inflation projection to 5.1%.(Reuters)
Summary

War-driven inflation, slowing demand and lofty market valuations are raising doubts over whether corporate earnings can deliver the growth investors expect in FY27.

Gift this article

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew an impressive 7.7% in FY26, up from 7.1% in FY25. The drag from US tariffs was offset by the strength in consumer spending and domestic investment activity.

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew an impressive 7.7% in FY26, up from 7.1% in FY25. The drag from US tariffs was offset by the strength in consumer spending and domestic investment activity.

But FY27 is shaping up to be a roller-coaster ride. The West Asia conflict has meant high crude oil prices, rupee at record lows and fiscal slippage risks. High-frequency indicators such as freight movement and fuel consumption point to a moderation in activity over the past two months.

But FY27 is shaping up to be a roller-coaster ride. The West Asia conflict has meant high crude oil prices, rupee at record lows and fiscal slippage risks. High-frequency indicators such as freight movement and fuel consumption point to a moderation in activity over the past two months.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) is also expected to accelerate amid higher food prices, driven by El Niño risks, and rising fuel costs following a diesel price hike. Weaker purchasing power could, in turn, weigh on domestic consumption.

RBI caution

Reflecting these concerns, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept interest rates unchanged but cut its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.9% and raised inflation projection by 50 basis points to 5.1%.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries weigh

Macroeconomic dampeners have also led to higher input costs, forcing companies to raise product prices to shield profit margins. Yet India Inc. has struggled to meet the Street's earnings expectations even when the global backdrop was more favourable than it is today.

“At the start of FY25, consensus expected Nifty50 earnings per share (EPS) growth of ~15%, but actual growth came in at only 3.4%. Similarly, at the start of FY26, earnings were expected to grow 12-15%, whereas actual growth was only 4.5% (6.9% if we assume the current reconstituted Nifty constituents),” JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Yes, FY26’s low base could support earnings growth to some extent. However, the war has made the volume-versus-margin trade-off tougher, so expectations should be tempered.

“For Nifty50 and BSE500 companies, FY27 consensus EPS estimates were trimmed by 1% after Q4FY26 results, still mid-teen growth expectation for Nifty50 - a tall ask,” said Prateek Parekh, executive director, institutional equities, Nuvama Wealth Management.

For BSE500, the Street pegs earnings recovery at a steep 17% CAGR over FY26–28 versus 9% over FY24–26. Here, the widening gap between Ebitda margin and operating cash flow can weigh on future profits, Parekh cautioned. For BSE500 companies (excluding oil marketing companies, BFSI) operating cash flow growth slowed to 4% in FY26 from 11% in FY25 due to adverse working capital conditions, showed Nuvama analysis.

Also Read | Funding curbs on prop traders: Brokers forum to meet RBI today

Meanwhile, the government has announced regulatory and tax measures aimed at containing capital outflows and attracting foreign investment to support the rupee. But unless earnings growth visibility improves, foreign investors may continue to offload Indian equities. So far in 2026, foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian stocks worth 2.44 trillion, as per NSDL data.

While the latest measures can contain the rupee’s fall as foreign investors bet on debt securities, FPIs are not meaningfully returning to Indian stocks for at least another year, said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities. “India’s earnings growth is not as attractive as some other AI theme-led markets, like South Korea available at lower multiple,” Jain added.

The MSCI India index is down 7% so far in 2026, yet it trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 20x, a premium to Asian peers, as per Bloomberg data. A reversal in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, with Friday’s decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reviving concerns of an AI bubble, could eventually draw foreign investors back to India. After all, AI exposure has been a key driver of global portfolio flows.

For now, however, India's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment.

Also Read | Copper is the AI-adjacent theme playing out on Dalal Street
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAnother year of earnings disappointment? FY27 risks are mounting
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