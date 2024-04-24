Markets
India’s economic activity is solid but hurdles galore
Summary
- Geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on inflation as well as potential disruption in trade can weigh on India’s growth momentum
Economic activity in India continues to be robust. The seasonally adjusted headline HSBC Flash India Composite PMI output index rose to a near 14-year high of 62.2 in April from 61.8 in March.
