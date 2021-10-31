After a relatively soft first quarter, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd reported strong performance during the September quarter, aided by its two growth pillars— India and emerging markets.

What’s more, growth in the US market rebounded as well, with strong prospects going forward.

The company reported a robust 17% sequential and 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in revenue during Q2. Its Ebitda grew 22.8% y-o-y and 52.8% sequentially, leading to strong profit growth of 30% y-o-y and 74% sequentially.

View Full Image Robust show

Surya Patra, vice-president, healthcare and specialty chemical research at PhillipCapital Research, said that “Dr Reddy’s delivered 15% beat in core earnings against our expectations. The growth during the quarter was possibly supported by the generic revlimid launch in Canada that outweighed the pricing pressure in the US."

Domestic revenues, which contributed a fifth of overall revenues, grew 25% y-o-y and 8% sequentially. The firm said this was driven by an increase in sales volumes of its existing products, new product launches and an increase in the sales price of some of the existing products. The firm had launched two new products during the quarter. Dr Reddy’s domestic growth is being helped by the Sputnik V vaccine sales as well, and an expected easing of export restrictions can boost vaccine sales further. Its India sales growth, excluding its covid portfolio, however, was in the high teens.

Overall, the company’s efforts on growing the domestic business appear to be paying off. It has been working with an increased focus on India and other emerging markets. For the US markets, it is now targeting only niche products, given that more intense competition is putting pressure on the pricing of generics. It has already divested some of the loss-making proprietary products, and efforts are directed towards controlling costs.

The company performed well in the emerging markets, which contributed 23% to total sales. It reported a robust y-o-y growth of 50% and sequential quarter growth of 42% in the emerging markets. As such, Russia and other CIS countries have remained strong contributors. Russia’s y-o-y growth of 44% and sequential quarter growth of 63% was due to an increase in volumes and sale prices in its existing products and new products launches. The growth momentum remains sustainable, though, on a quarterly basis, there could be some volatility, the company said.

A large part of the business is related to tenders for hospital supplies. Interestingly, hospital supplies not only remained strong in Russia but in China too. Dr Reddy’s has established its front end in China, and this is expected to benefit as the China market is opening up.

Meanwhile, North American sales marked a 3% y-o-y growth and 9% sequentially. The company said that the new launches and scale-up of newly launched products helped, as did rising volumes in certain existing products. The US performance is likely to get good support from a strong pipeline of products.

Analysts have maintained a positive outlook, looking at the line-up of generic launches of key products such as revlimid, kuvan, copaxone, nuvaring, etc. The generics of revlimid that is already launched in Canada and would soon be launched in the US can provide a strong impetus. For long-term growth, the company is investing in injectables, biosimilars and other products. Going ahead, a strong domestic market as well as emerging markets and the likely launch of generic revlimid in the US in early FY23 should drive profitable growth for the company, said analysts.

However, the company has received eight observations from the US Food and Drug Administration post-inspection of its formulations facility at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The management believes that the observations are addressable and will be resolved in a specified time frame. Nevertheless, till the facilities receive complete clearance, it will remain an overhang on the stock prices, feel analysts. This is because of multiple drug filings in both injectable and oral segments from these facilities for launch in the US.

