India, EMs provide a shot in the arm for Dr Reddy’s

Domestic revenues, which contributed a fifth of overall revenues, grew 25% y-o-y and 8% sequentially. The firm said this was driven by an increase in sales volumes of its existing products, new product launches and an increase in the sales price of some of the existing products. The firm had launched two new products during the quarter. Dr Reddy’s domestic growth is being helped by the Sputnik V vaccine sales as well, and an expected easing of export restrictions can boost vaccine sales further. Its India sales growth, excluding its covid portfolio, however, was in the high teens.