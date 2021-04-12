India finds itself among vulnerable in Asia’s inflation headwinds

Most Asian countries from Singapore to China are facing a build-up of inflation pressures in their respective economies. Much of this can be traced back to the global liquidity fuelling asset prices in these economies.

Inflation has been on an upswing across Asia and the price pressures have been broad-based and beyond the rise in global oil prices. For India, retail inflation has remained above the mid-point of the 2-6% flexible inflation target for several months now. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects it to remain above 5% for most part of FY22. Inflationary expectations have also firmed up in the latest months, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In essence, inflationary pressures may not subside anytime soon.

This gets more complicated in the wake of the RBI’s recent commitment to buy ₹1 trillion of government bonds from the secondary market in the first quarter of FY22. While it cannot be called quantitative easing, it does have QE-like elements. After all, just like the Fed the RBI is giving a calendar of bond purchases from the market. Analysts at Nomura point out that this has led to Indian assets being repriced in terms of risk premium. The sharp fall of the rupee is a sign of this. “If the currency weakens, this could add to the ongoing cost-push price pressures and result in much higher inflation," they wrote in a note.

The central bank is focused on keeping the borrowing cost of the government low on the pretext that this endeavour helps the private sector too to borrow at a lower cost. In turn, fund flow to the real economy remains unaffected and recovery is secured. However, the negative fallouts of this cannot be ignored.

The threat of rising inflation is more pronounced in countries that have a large fiscal burden to begin with. Nomura flagged India among Philippines and Indonesia as most vulnerable, particularly because of the government’s large borrowing for two straight years. “Although fiscal positions have deteriorated across all countries during the pandemic, India’s weak starting position makes it more at risk of fiscal dominance. In both Indonesia and India, insufficient appetite for government bonds, relative to the large supply, has resulted in more active central bank bond buying, as they try to offset crowding out risks," they wrote in a note.

What this means is that while the RBI may remain accommodative for much of FY22, it is setting itself up for a sharper reversion to normalcy. In other words, the central bank may have to tighten monetary policy faster when it begins to do so. “In India, the RBI has already interpreted its 4% (+/-2%) inflation mandate very flexibly amid the pandemic, and risks appear skewed towards slower policy normalisation. However, being behind the curve risks higher inflation expectations, and would eventually require a faster catch-up," the Nomura report said.

The upshot is that India is among the vulnerable when the Fed starts to unwind. The US is expected to be the first country to shake off the pandemic’s effects and, therefore, its central bank could be the first to begin unwinding. India will have to fix its domestic troubles at the inflation front before this.

