India finds itself among vulnerable in Asia’s inflation headwinds

This gets more complicated in the wake of the RBI’s recent commitment to buy ₹1 trillion of government bonds from the secondary market in the first quarter of FY22. While it cannot be called quantitative easing, it does have QE-like elements. After all, just like the Fed the RBI is giving a calendar of bond purchases from the market. Analysts at Nomura point out that this has led to Indian assets being repriced in terms of risk premium. The sharp fall of the rupee is a sign of this. “If the currency weakens, this could add to the ongoing cost-push price pressures and result in much higher inflation," they wrote in a note.

