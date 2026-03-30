Despite Brent crude at $115 a barrel, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) held up better than the broader market during Monday’s selloff. Markets see the government’s ₹10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday as exactly what the doctor ordered for a sector staring at steep under-recoveries: ₹26 per litre and ₹82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.
How do excise cuts change India’s oil sector math?
SummaryWhile the cuts provide a critical buffer for fuel retailers, the real winners emerge in the upstream segment as producers escape the windfall tax net.
Despite Brent crude at $115 a barrel, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) held up better than the broader market during Monday’s selloff. Markets see the government’s ₹10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday as exactly what the doctor ordered for a sector staring at steep under-recoveries: ₹26 per litre and ₹82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.
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