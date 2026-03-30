Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

How do excise cuts change India’s oil sector math?

Ananya Roy
3 min read30 Mar 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Markets see the government’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday.
Markets see the government’s ₹10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday.(Pixabay)
Summary

While the cuts provide a critical buffer for fuel retailers, the real winners emerge in the upstream segment as producers escape the windfall tax net.

Gift this article

Despite Brent crude at $115 a barrel, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) held up better than the broader market during Monday’s selloff. Markets see the government’s 10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday as exactly what the doctor ordered for a sector staring at steep under-recoveries: 26 per litre and 82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Despite Brent crude at $115 a barrel, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) held up better than the broader market during Monday’s selloff. Markets see the government’s 10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday as exactly what the doctor ordered for a sector staring at steep under-recoveries: 26 per litre and 82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

The policy move could cost the exchequer nearly 14,000 crore in revenue per month. But it has shifted the breakeven crude price for OMCs refining and retail operations from about $90 a barrel earlier to roughly $106 a barrel now if retail prices of petrol & diesel stay unchanged, said a report by CareEdge Ratings. That is a decent cushion, given crude’s jump from about $70 to $115 a barrel this month.

The policy move could cost the exchequer nearly 14,000 crore in revenue per month. But it has shifted the breakeven crude price for OMCs refining and retail operations from about $90 a barrel earlier to roughly $106 a barrel now if retail prices of petrol & diesel stay unchanged, said a report by CareEdge Ratings. That is a decent cushion, given crude’s jump from about $70 to $115 a barrel this month.

That said, exports, which had provided respite amid indirectly capped domestic pump prices, have become less lucrative. Export duties of 21.5 a litre on diesel and 29.5 a litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been imposed to ensure domestic fuel availability, and partially offset revenue losses to the government. Reports suggest that Reliance’s SEZ refinery is likely to be left out of the duty net. The stock held up better than those of OMCs on Monday.

Also Read | Rupee's worst performance since 2013 taper tantrum: how worrying is the decline?

Stress remains

But all this just means the excise adjustment has only reduced OMCs’ stress, not eliminated it. According to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, “at spot Brent of around $111/bbl, OMCs auto-fuel integrated gross margin is still ~ 15/litre below historical level (at negative 2.5/litre versus historical average of positive 12.5/litre); this is likely to result in decrease in OMCs book value by 3.4% to 7% per month.” Similarly, Emkay Global Financial Services’ estimates suggested OMCs' under-recoveries may have declined from 29-45 a litre to 17-28 a litre, but remain far from sustainable if crude stays elevated.

This is particularly true now that special additional excise duties have been brought down to 3 a litre for petrol and nil for diesel, leaving little room for further policy support on this front. Agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) and road and infrastructure cess (RIC) can be reduced, but they are already low at 2-5 a litre, so they won’t move the needle as much.

Also Read | Why must investors look beyond the bottom-fishing in smallcaps?

Sure, OMCs had raised prices of bulk diesel and premium petrol earlier this month. But these constitute a small portion of their sales, with retail pump sales making up the lion’s share. Retail fuel price hikes remain an available lever, but only after state elections. Meanwhile, the excise-cut safety valve has managed to buy the sector time, even as markets remain hopeful of a timely end to the war-led crude spike.

At current levels, valuations for HPCL, BPCL and IOCL are already trading near or below their recent historical averages, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ estimates, suggesting that much of the near-term stress may already be priced in.

Also Read | 'A correction of this magnitude warrants aggressive equity investing'

Upstream winners

Interestingly, the biggest structural beneficiaries of the policy shift are upstream oil companies. Unlike refiners, no windfall tax has been imposed on upstream producers, which strengthens earnings visibility for Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd as higher crude prices aid realizations. While ONGC’s subsidiary HPCL operates downstream in the oil value chain, and Oil India too has downstream exposure through its subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery, their businesses are primarily upstream. ONGC stock was among the few patches of green on Monday.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA cRead more

harter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHow do excise cuts change India’s oil sector math?

How do excise cuts change India’s oil sector math?

Ananya Roy
3 min read30 Mar 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Markets see the government’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday.
Markets see the government’s ₹10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday.(Pixabay)
Summary

While the cuts provide a critical buffer for fuel retailers, the real winners emerge in the upstream segment as producers escape the windfall tax net.

Gift this article

Despite Brent crude at $115 a barrel, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) held up better than the broader market during Monday’s selloff. Markets see the government’s 10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday as exactly what the doctor ordered for a sector staring at steep under-recoveries: 26 per litre and 82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Despite Brent crude at $115 a barrel, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) held up better than the broader market during Monday’s selloff. Markets see the government’s 10-per-litre excise duty cut from Friday as exactly what the doctor ordered for a sector staring at steep under-recoveries: 26 per litre and 82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

The policy move could cost the exchequer nearly 14,000 crore in revenue per month. But it has shifted the breakeven crude price for OMCs refining and retail operations from about $90 a barrel earlier to roughly $106 a barrel now if retail prices of petrol & diesel stay unchanged, said a report by CareEdge Ratings. That is a decent cushion, given crude’s jump from about $70 to $115 a barrel this month.

The policy move could cost the exchequer nearly 14,000 crore in revenue per month. But it has shifted the breakeven crude price for OMCs refining and retail operations from about $90 a barrel earlier to roughly $106 a barrel now if retail prices of petrol & diesel stay unchanged, said a report by CareEdge Ratings. That is a decent cushion, given crude’s jump from about $70 to $115 a barrel this month.

That said, exports, which had provided respite amid indirectly capped domestic pump prices, have become less lucrative. Export duties of 21.5 a litre on diesel and 29.5 a litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been imposed to ensure domestic fuel availability, and partially offset revenue losses to the government. Reports suggest that Reliance’s SEZ refinery is likely to be left out of the duty net. The stock held up better than those of OMCs on Monday.

Also Read | Rupee's worst performance since 2013 taper tantrum: how worrying is the decline?

Stress remains

But all this just means the excise adjustment has only reduced OMCs’ stress, not eliminated it. According to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, “at spot Brent of around $111/bbl, OMCs auto-fuel integrated gross margin is still ~ 15/litre below historical level (at negative 2.5/litre versus historical average of positive 12.5/litre); this is likely to result in decrease in OMCs book value by 3.4% to 7% per month.” Similarly, Emkay Global Financial Services’ estimates suggested OMCs' under-recoveries may have declined from 29-45 a litre to 17-28 a litre, but remain far from sustainable if crude stays elevated.

This is particularly true now that special additional excise duties have been brought down to 3 a litre for petrol and nil for diesel, leaving little room for further policy support on this front. Agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC) and road and infrastructure cess (RIC) can be reduced, but they are already low at 2-5 a litre, so they won’t move the needle as much.

Also Read | Why must investors look beyond the bottom-fishing in smallcaps?

Sure, OMCs had raised prices of bulk diesel and premium petrol earlier this month. But these constitute a small portion of their sales, with retail pump sales making up the lion’s share. Retail fuel price hikes remain an available lever, but only after state elections. Meanwhile, the excise-cut safety valve has managed to buy the sector time, even as markets remain hopeful of a timely end to the war-led crude spike.

At current levels, valuations for HPCL, BPCL and IOCL are already trading near or below their recent historical averages, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ estimates, suggesting that much of the near-term stress may already be priced in.

Also Read | 'A correction of this magnitude warrants aggressive equity investing'

Upstream winners

Interestingly, the biggest structural beneficiaries of the policy shift are upstream oil companies. Unlike refiners, no windfall tax has been imposed on upstream producers, which strengthens earnings visibility for Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd as higher crude prices aid realizations. While ONGC’s subsidiary HPCL operates downstream in the oil value chain, and Oil India too has downstream exposure through its subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery, their businesses are primarily upstream. ONGC stock was among the few patches of green on Monday.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA cRead more

harter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHow do excise cuts change India’s oil sector math?
Read Next Story