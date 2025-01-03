Markets
India’s share in global market capitalization eases from all-time high
Summary
- Despite a drop in its global market share to 4.2% in December 2024, India’s stable macroeconomics have kept its equity market buoyant.
- The Nifty50 recorded a 9% return for 2024, though its performance in December was weak compared to other Asian markets.
The last few months of 2024 saw some turbulence in global equity markets due to various factors, leading to a correction in stocks.
