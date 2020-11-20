India Inc has deleveraged but trouble is yet to leave balance sheets

MUMBAI: Indian companies have been deleveraging for the past several years as shrinking profits made servicing debt challenging. The deleveraging seems to have paid off as the pile of stressed loans is now at a five-year low.

A Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd’s report said the total stressed debt pile of companies was ₹15 trillion as of September quarter, down 37% from the year-ago period. In other words, this is the debt load that companies were finding hard to service due to lower earnings.

What is heartening is that the drop comes despite a pandemic that has hurt revenues across sectors. Companies have been able to bounce back quickly in the ensuing three months from the first quarter loss due to a lockdown.

"An improvement was anticipated from the 1Q (1st quarter) spike on the back of lockdowns that had brought in auto and industrial companies into the list. However, the drop was better than expected with aggregate Q2 Ebitda up 54% QoQ, and share of debt with interest cover below 1 dropping even below pre-Covid levels," the report said. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

While the improvement is cheering, pockets of pain still remain. But investors should worry that firms, which were the most stressed have only gotten worse. About 60% of the stressed debt is from companies that are chronically stressed and have reported interest cover of below 1 for not less than three quarters. In many cases, even large companies have reported low interest cover ratio for as much as one whole year. Not surprisingly, many of the companies with chronic stress belong to the infrastructure sector.

What should also be noted is that the drop in stressed debt primarily follows the exit of a handful of large companies in steel and telecom such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd. What this shows is that the reduction in stress has not been broad-based.

Nevertheless, the drop in stressed debt augurs well for Indian banks’ asset quality. As such, analysts are expecting banks to report better asset quality metrics than anticipated earlier. “We have now started to see commentary turning positive," wrote analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note. “The large corporate book and even the retail book are witnessing negligible restructuring proposals currently," they added.

Share prices of big banks have gained recently on the back of such expectations. The Nifty Bank index has risen 26% in the past three months, outperforming the broader market.

For stressed debt levels to decline further, companies will need to see sustained revenue recovery that goes beyond the current expected festival boost. Financing conditions have considerably eased with liquidity in surfeit and lending rates sharply down. While the jury is still out on sustained stressed debt reduction, the odds of further improvement seem higher now.

