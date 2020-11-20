India Inc has deleveraged but trouble is yet to leave balance sheets

While the improvement is cheering, pockets of pain still remain. But investors should worry that firms, which were the most stressed have only gotten worse. About 60% of the stressed debt is from companies that are chronically stressed and have reported interest cover of below 1 for not less than three quarters. In many cases, even large companies have reported low interest cover ratio for as much as one whole year. Not surprisingly, many of the companies with chronic stress belong to the infrastructure sector.