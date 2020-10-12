India Inc may see a decline in cost savings from Q2

But companies are expected to begin loosening their purse strings. Fast-moving consumer goods, retail and consumer discretionary firms will have to eventually shell out money for promotions. “In the quarters to come, ad spends will make a sharp comeback. This bodes well for media firms but will erase savings for consumer companies. Variable costs, which are mostly linked to volumes, will also rise going ahead. Net-net, margin growth, which was prompted largely by cost rationalization in the June quarter, is unlikely to sustain for many sectors," said Jitendra Gohil, head, India equity research, Credit Suisse Wealth Management.