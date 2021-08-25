Capital expenditure (capex) of India's private sector had entered the slow lane even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. However, post the pandemic, the decline was much steeper, leaving little hope for a quick recovery. Not just the private sector, central and state capex were also hit hard.

An analysis of the capex pipeline since the start of Covid-19 and in the previous two years--FY19 and FY20--by Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd showed that capex announcements by the private sector, central and state governments during April 2020-July 2021 have been below the levels seen in FY19 and FY20.

Private sector capex declined from ₹12.2 trillion in FY19 to ₹8.4 trillion in FY20 and further to ₹6.6 trillion post-pandemic in the April 2020-July 2021 period.

According to the analysis, private sector capex is largely concentrated in select areas, primarily metals (~35%), electronics (~14%) and data centres (~9%). Supported by the turn in the global metals cycle, the share of metals in the private sector capex has increased from around 10% in FY19 to nearly 35% currently. The share of electronics has increased from 4% in FY19 to 14% currently, which can be attributed to the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said the report.

Further, boosted by the pandemic, the share of data centres has increased from 2.4% in FY19 to nearly 9% currently. Similarly, India’s strong global positioning in the drugs & pharmaceuticals sector, which has strengthened since the pandemic, has boosted the share of capex in this sector from under 1% in FY19 to around 4%.

Apart from the benefits garnered by a few sectors since the pandemic, the formal sector has increased its share in capex, said the Nirmal Bang report.

Analysts further highlight that around 50% of private sector capex announcements in the post-pandemic era have come from BSE200 companies (ex-BFSI and IT).

Meanwhile, capex pipeline of central government has moderated from ₹7 trillion in FY19 to ₹4.5 trillion in FY20 and further to ₹2.2 trillion post the pandemic. As far as the state government capex is concerned, it has been the worst hit by the pandemic, slowing down from ₹10.5 trillion in FY19 to ₹4.4 trillion in FY20 and further to ₹0.8 trillion post the pandemic, said the report.

