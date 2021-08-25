India Inc's capex halved post-pandemic, but there are some bright spots

According to the analysis, private sector capex is largely concentrated in select areas, primarily metals (~35%), electronics (~14%) and data centres (~9%). Supported by the turn in the global metals cycle, the share of metals in the private sector capex has increased from around 10% in FY19 to nearly 35% currently. The share of electronics has increased from 4% in FY19 to 14% currently, which can be attributed to the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}