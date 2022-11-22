What the fall in India Inc cash flows could mean for capex

“In the current backdrop, the old adage, ‘Topline is vanity, the bottom line is sanity and cash flows are reality,’ fits well as far as corporate earnings are concerned," Prateek Parekh, vice president, institutional equities, Nuvama Wealth Management. In the six months ended 30 September, India Inc. reported strong revenue growth of over 25% from a year earlier; however, profits have been weak, and operating cash flows contracted, showed the Nuvama analysis. “This usually happens during downturns," he said.