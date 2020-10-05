The domestic companies had borrowed a total of $3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 2019, by way of ECBs

India Inc's foreign borrowings drop 47% to $1.75 billion in Aug 2020: RBI data

1 min read . 07:48 PM IST

PTI

Of the total borrowings from overseas sources during the month under review, $1.61 billion was raised through ECBs, while the rest $145.74 million was raised by issuing rupee denominated bonds (RDBs) or masala bonds, showed the RBI's 'Data on ECB/FCCB for the month of August 2020