India Inc skids on high oil prices as second covid wave ebbs

Paint: Higher crude prices are not desirable for paint companies as a large share of their input costs are crude-linked. Asian Paints Ltd’s June quarter results reflect this. “The margin picture is no longer as rosy," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. In a 20 July report, the broker said, “Price hikes have just been around 4% year-to-date FY22 despite gross margin having fallen 480 basis points from exit-FY21 level. We have toned down our margin forecasts by 70-90 basis points, but more cuts could follow if selling prices do not catch up soon enough (or input costs do not come off)." One basis point is 0.01%. On the brighter side, a strong demand outlook has supported Asian Paints’ high valuations as consumers spend more time indoors during the pandemic.