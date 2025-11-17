There are a few positives in IT sector, but not enough to allay fears
Summary
The outlook for IT remains cautious due to low-margin cost take-out deals, increased competition, and an expected slow December quarter, leading to stock pressure and likely lower FY27 growth at top companies.
More than half of FY26 is out of the way, but for India's information technology (IT) companies, revenue visibility remains murky. Investors are swinging between hope and despair, as a recovery in revenue growth gets delayed.
