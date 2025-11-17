There are a few positives in IT sector, but not enough to allay fears

A swift deterioration in the global macro-economic scenario due to tariff-led uncertainties since the beginning of calendar year 2025 led to earnings downgrades for the sector. This has kept stocks under pressure and valuations cooling off. The Nifty IT index is down 16% in 2025 so far, versus positive returns by the benchmark Nifty50. Kotak is pencilling in 4.6-5.3% revenue growth for top three tier-1 IT companies in FY27, lower than normalized growth. It cautions that another weak year in FY27 could cement the perception, however inaccurate, that IT services face structural headwinds.