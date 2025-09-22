H-1B fees, AI worries: Double trouble for Indian IT
The steep increase in the US's H-1B visa fees and the growing impact of AI are adding pressure on India’s IT services sector. While tier-1 companies may weather the storm, tier-2 firms face tighter margins and slower revenue growth amid cautious client spending.
The Nifty IT index fell 3% on Monday after a new cog in the wheel emerged for India’s information technology services sector, which is in desperate need of catalysts to revive revenue growth. The US’s one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications, up from $1,000, will make it more expensive for Indian IT services companies to do business in their largest market.