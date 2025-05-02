Manufacturing PMI: Don’t extrapolate surge in India’s exports just yet
SummarySome experts say the recent strengthening in the two PMI surveys appears to have been driven predominantly by export front-running ahead of potentially more punitive US tariffs. That means these flows are fundamentally unsustainable and prone to an eventual sharp correction.
Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector improved marginally in April. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a 10-month high of 58.2 from 58.1 in March, according to data compiled by S&P Global. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.