Manufacturing PMI: Don’t extrapolate surge in India’s exports just yet

On the other hand, some feel that it may be too early to cheer. For instance, economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics caution that the recent strengthening in the two PMI surveys appears to have been driven predominantly by export front-running ahead of potentially more punitive US tariffs. So, these flows are fundamentally unsustainable and prone to an eventual sharp correction. “The problem for the (Indian) economy is that the critical household sector still isn’t firing on all cylinders," they said in a note on 28 April. They feel the post-pandemic recovery in near- and long-term net income expectations has stalled over the past year.