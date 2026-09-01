Manufacturing PMI slips to five-year low: Is more pain in store?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read1 Sep 2026, 01:07 PM IST
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India’s manufacturing momentum is weakening, with the HSBC Manufacturing PMI falling for the third consecutive month to 52.8 in August, from 53.5 in July. (Mint)
Summary
Declining PMI momentum, coupled with margin risks and potential capex cuts, suggests the economy faces a trickier second half despite strong Q1 growth.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey for August paints a grim picture. The seasonally adjusted headline index fell for the third month in a row to 52.8 in August from 53.5 in July. This is the weakest improvement in the sector’s health in five years, and below the long-run average of 54.2.

The loss of business momentum stemmed from output and new orders growth slowing to five-year lows. Firms noted challenging market conditions and weak demand for some products. Input cost pressures receded during the month, with input inflation slowing to its weakest pace in six months. Even so, manufacturers continued to face higher costs for materials, including steel, and transport. Firms had limited bandwidth to raise selling prices. The rate of output charge inflation was slight, the slowest in 45 months and below its long-run trend, said the PMI survey report.

Also Read | PMI manufacturing slips to near five-year low in August

Around 16% of survey participants forecast higher output over the coming 12 months, while the rest expect no change from present levels. The PMI’s Future Output Index, a gauge of business confidence, rose to its highest mark since May, but remained subdued by historical standards.

Caution warranted

Meanwhile, investors should not extrapolate India’s Q1FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) data into future quarters. Despite elevated crude oil prices amid the West Asia war, real GDP rose 7.8% year-on-year, beating Bloomberg consensus estimate of 7.3%, led by increased fixed investments, private consumption and manufacturing growth.

Also Read | Startups focus on in-house manufacturing to build competitive edge

Although high-frequency indicators, such as sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors, were robust in July, caution is warranted. Nomura Research sees four headwinds in H2FY27. “Unfavourable base effects will be at play from Q2FY27 (July-September) onwards, with GDP growth last year averaging around 8% for the next three quarters (reflecting the GST boost),” said a Nomura report on 1 September. It warned that any government expenditure cuts, particularly in capital expenditure, could drag down growth and risk a 20 basis point slippage in the FY27 fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP.

Other potential drags on the economy include squeezed corporate profit margins as companies delay passing on rising input costs, alongside weak agricultural growth and rural consumption caused by deficient monsoons and sluggish Kharif sowing. Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold interest rates steady in October.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | First-quarter GDP data: India's economy is in fine fettle

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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