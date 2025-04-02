Manufacturing PMI rebounds—but don’t celebrate just yet
Summary
- A sharp rebound in India’s manufacturing PMI signals strong demand, but external risks loom large. With global trade uncertainties and slowing exports, the rebound may not be as solid as it seems.
After falling to a 14-month low of 56.3 in February, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rebounded to 58.1 in March, marking its highest level in eight months. A reading above 50 signals expansion. The surge was driven by the PMI’s largest sub-component—the New Orders Index—as total sales in March expanded at their fastest pace since July 2024. Companies cited strong customer interest, favourable demand conditions, and effective marketing initiatives, according to the PMI survey report.