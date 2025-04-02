Manufacturing PMI rebounds—but don’t celebrate just yet

“To be clear, the direct hit to activity from the tariffs would be fairly small. India is not as dependent on US demand as many other emerging markets, notably Mexico and Vietnam," said a Capital Economics report on 1 April. “We estimate that an average tariff rise of 20% would translate into roughly a 0.4% reduction in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) if exchange rates remained stable. However, the indirect impact would potentially prove bigger if it damages business and consumer confidence. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be prescient to the risk of the economic recovery prematurely running out of steam," added the report.