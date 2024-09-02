Indian manufacturers’ confidence has taken a hit. There may be more pain ahead.
Summary
- The year-over-year signal from the purchasing managers indices continues to fade, even though the indices themselves remain historically elevated, said economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The pace of business activity in India’s manufacturing sector has slowed down a bit. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 57.5 in August from 58.1 in July, but remained above the historical average of 54. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.