Indian manufacturers’ confidence has taken a hit. There may be more pain ahead.

Moreover, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the June quarter (Q1FY25) softened to 6.7% year-on-year and was the lowest it has been in the past five quarters. A worry is that the fall in India's GDP growth may become pronounced in FY25, owing to various factors. “Amid the high FY24 base (8.2%), FY25E GDP growth is likely to sharply ease to around 6.5%," said an Emkay Global Financial Services report dated 30 August. Slower growth would be due to a slowdown in manufacturing and a not-too-exciting urban consumption story, it added.