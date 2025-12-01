PMI: Indian manufacturers' business confidence shrinks as US tariffs start to pinch
India’s manufacturing sector is losing its edge due to the adverse impact of US trade tariffs. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slid to 56.6 in November from 59.2 in October. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, but the latest figure marks the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February.