Favourable deal contours could take significant pressure off Indian manufacturers and help Indian exports to recover. HSBC’s chief India economist Pranjul Bhandari said the boost to the domestic economy from the goods and services tax (GST) cuts may be fading, and might be insufficient to offset the tariff headwind to demand. Also, in a weak business environment and with input cost inflation easing, manufacturers didn’t have much room to raise prices, so the PMI sub-index for selling charges was at an eight-month low in November.