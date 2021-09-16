Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >India may not join hawkish central banks of emerging economies yet

India may not join hawkish central banks of emerging economies yet

Premium
Photo: Mint
2 min read . 10:56 PM IST Aparna Iyer

Countries such as Brazil, Russia, Mexico and South Africa have hiked policy rates by a big margin in 2021 so far

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The economic destruction from the pandemic and the ensuing policy support from central banks of emerging market economies have been similar. But central bankers are now diverging in the way they assess their economy’s recovery and the policy path from here on.

The economic destruction from the pandemic and the ensuing policy support from central banks of emerging market economies have been similar. But central bankers are now diverging in the way they assess their economy’s recovery and the policy path from here on.

While on the face, it may seem perfectly plausible to respond to different paces of recovery and inflation, the key factor that seems to set them on different paths is the structural differences in these economies. This is a point highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin, released on Thursday.

While on the face, it may seem perfectly plausible to respond to different paces of recovery and inflation, the key factor that seems to set them on different paths is the structural differences in these economies. This is a point highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin, released on Thursday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Countries that have tightened monetary policy are also growing rapidly. Several of them are commodity and services exporters," the bulletin said.

View Full Image
Divergent path
Click on the image to enlarge

As the adjoining chart shows, nations such as Brazil, Russia, Mexico and South Africa have hiked policy rates by a big margin in 2021 so far. These nations are exporters of commodities and services. The global commodity price surge has led to rapid increases in incomes and inflation. The gross domestic product (GDP) in some of these economies has already returned to pre-pandemic levels. Ergo, their central banks have chosen to deal with the rapid rise in inflation rather than wait for a more sustained GDP growth. As such, favourable terms of trade and exports have begun to power these economies. In contrast, nations that enjoy low inflation despite economic expansion have been able to keep policy accommodative.

So, where does India fit? RBI has said that it is difficult to compartmentalize the country within these categories. But a net commodity importer with a lower proportion of the population vaccinated, India can’t afford to give up on its accommodative policies despite recent signs of inflation flare-up. This is the message from RBI’s report. The signs of inflation flare-ups are mostly still supply-side triggers, it believes. “India has chosen not to join the EME bandwagon of rate-hikers that is gathering numbers and instead, to maintain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth, with the limited space provided by inflation remaining within the tolerance band, despite being elevated, and not outside it," the report said.

To be sure, the share of vaccinated population has also shaped policy response. Countries that have a larger share of population inoculated have been able to tighten policy faster. India’s vaccination pace has hastened, but the population coverage is yet to provide comfort

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

UK health service begins Covid booster vaccine rollout

Premium

Sensex ends above 59,000, Nifty tops 17,600; IndusInd B ...

Premium

Vaccination picks up in large developing countries in A ...

Premium

Has Clubhouse plateaued before it peaked?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!