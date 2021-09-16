India may not join hawkish central banks of emerging economies yet

So, where does India fit? RBI has said that it is difficult to compartmentalize the country within these categories. But a net commodity importer with a lower proportion of the population vaccinated, India can’t afford to give up on its accommodative policies despite recent signs of inflation flare-up. This is the message from RBI’s report. The signs of inflation flare-ups are mostly still supply-side triggers, it believes. “India has chosen not to join the EME bandwagon of rate-hikers that is gathering numbers and instead, to maintain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth, with the limited space provided by inflation remaining within the tolerance band, despite being elevated, and not outside it," the report said.