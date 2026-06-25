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Direct impact of poor rains on inflation and growth is weakening. The indirect hit is harder to ignore.

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read25 Jun 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Rising food costs can reduce discretionary spending on categories such as paints, cement, housing-related products and quick-service restaurants. (Pixabay)
Rising food costs can reduce discretionary spending on categories such as paints, cement, housing-related products and quick-service restaurants. (Pixabay)
Summary

As monsoon falters due to El Niño, the ripple effects on prices and demand matter more than the direct hit on India's inflation and GDP growth rates.

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The monsoon, accounting for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, has gotten off to a sluggish start amid El Niño conditions, raising risks for crops, prices and rural demand.

The monsoon, accounting for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, has gotten off to a sluggish start amid El Niño conditions, raising risks for crops, prices and rural demand.

During 1–23 June, cumulative rainfall was 42% below the long-period average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The spatial distribution is also worrying, with broad-based deficiency and central India the worst affected. Weak and uneven rainfall in key sowing states raises risks to kharif crop output, given that much of the sowing takes place in July.

During 1–23 June, cumulative rainfall was 42% below the long-period average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The spatial distribution is also worrying, with broad-based deficiency and central India the worst affected. Weak and uneven rainfall in key sowing states raises risks to kharif crop output, given that much of the sowing takes place in July.

A delayed and deficient monsoon can hit reservoir levels, food inflation, rural incomes and consumption. Given their weight in the retail inflation basket, elevated food and fuel prices tend to compound inflation pressures.

India has faced El Niño-led rainfall shortages in the past. “For two consecutive years in FY15 and FY16, India had a large monsoon deficit of 12% and 14%, respectively, pushing kharif crop output 2.3% lower in FY16,” said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

However, consumer price index (CPI)-based food inflation eased to 4.9% in FY16 from 12.1% in FY14. Over time, the link between monsoon performance and food inflation has weakened, she said, aided by better government management of food supplies and minimum support price interventions.

Similarly, the direct relationship between rainfall variability and economic growth has also weakened. A gradual shift from an agrarian to a services-led economy, expansion of irrigated land, stronger food stock buffers and improved reservoir levels have all helped cushion the impact.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, points out that 13 of the 23 years since 1951–52 in which agricultural gross value added (GVA) declined occurred during El Niño years. But 20-year rolling regressions show a declining sensitivity of both agricultural and overall GVA growth to rainfall deviations, she added. (Rolling regression is a time-series method used to assess how relationships between variables evolve over time.)

Also Read | Pranjul Bhandari: Forget monsoon rains—India needs a thermometer instead

Still, there are indirect but sharper repercussions of poor rainfall that do not fully show up in headline inflation or GVA data. Higher food and fuel inflation can erode purchasing power and dampen consumption, particularly in rural areas. Tractors, entry-level passenger vehicles, motorcycles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including biscuits and hair oils, consumer durables and microfinance are among the most exposed.

“Historical evidence suggests that these categories typically experience demand slowdowns during periods of elevated food inflation and weak monsoon conditions,” said a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

The brokerage highlights that despite accounting for a smaller share of India’s GDP, rural consumption contributes disproportionately to volumes across product categories. In urban markets, discretionary spending for categories of paints, cement and quick service restaurants can be hit, weighing on earnings growth outlook.

Amid El Niño conditions, also associated with higher temperatures, upside risks to food inflation are emerging from fruits and vegetables, particularly tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Prices of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables have already risen month-on-month in June.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Worst ever El Niño? India must brace itself for weak rains

Against this backdrop, Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY27 retail inflation have risen from 4% at the beginning of the year to 4.9%. The Reserve Bank of India, in its 22 June monthly bulletin, acknowledged risks to growth and inflation from the monsoon shortfall. At its 5 June policy meeting, the RBI cut its FY27 growth projection to 6.6% from 6.9% and raised its inflation forecast to 5.1% from 4.6%. A prolonged El Niño into the second half of the year could also weigh on the rabi sowing season.

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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketDirect impact of poor rains on inflation and growth is weakening. The indirect hit is harder to ignore.

Direct impact of poor rains on inflation and growth is weakening. The indirect hit is harder to ignore.

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read25 Jun 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Rising food costs can reduce discretionary spending on categories such as paints, cement, housing-related products and quick-service restaurants. (Pixabay)
Rising food costs can reduce discretionary spending on categories such as paints, cement, housing-related products and quick-service restaurants. (Pixabay)
Summary

As monsoon falters due to El Niño, the ripple effects on prices and demand matter more than the direct hit on India's inflation and GDP growth rates.

Gift this article

The monsoon, accounting for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, has gotten off to a sluggish start amid El Niño conditions, raising risks for crops, prices and rural demand.

The monsoon, accounting for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, has gotten off to a sluggish start amid El Niño conditions, raising risks for crops, prices and rural demand.

During 1–23 June, cumulative rainfall was 42% below the long-period average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The spatial distribution is also worrying, with broad-based deficiency and central India the worst affected. Weak and uneven rainfall in key sowing states raises risks to kharif crop output, given that much of the sowing takes place in July.

During 1–23 June, cumulative rainfall was 42% below the long-period average, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. The spatial distribution is also worrying, with broad-based deficiency and central India the worst affected. Weak and uneven rainfall in key sowing states raises risks to kharif crop output, given that much of the sowing takes place in July.

A delayed and deficient monsoon can hit reservoir levels, food inflation, rural incomes and consumption. Given their weight in the retail inflation basket, elevated food and fuel prices tend to compound inflation pressures.

India has faced El Niño-led rainfall shortages in the past. “For two consecutive years in FY15 and FY16, India had a large monsoon deficit of 12% and 14%, respectively, pushing kharif crop output 2.3% lower in FY16,” said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

However, consumer price index (CPI)-based food inflation eased to 4.9% in FY16 from 12.1% in FY14. Over time, the link between monsoon performance and food inflation has weakened, she said, aided by better government management of food supplies and minimum support price interventions.

Similarly, the direct relationship between rainfall variability and economic growth has also weakened. A gradual shift from an agrarian to a services-led economy, expansion of irrigated land, stronger food stock buffers and improved reservoir levels have all helped cushion the impact.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, points out that 13 of the 23 years since 1951–52 in which agricultural gross value added (GVA) declined occurred during El Niño years. But 20-year rolling regressions show a declining sensitivity of both agricultural and overall GVA growth to rainfall deviations, she added. (Rolling regression is a time-series method used to assess how relationships between variables evolve over time.)

Also Read | Pranjul Bhandari: Forget monsoon rains—India needs a thermometer instead

Still, there are indirect but sharper repercussions of poor rainfall that do not fully show up in headline inflation or GVA data. Higher food and fuel inflation can erode purchasing power and dampen consumption, particularly in rural areas. Tractors, entry-level passenger vehicles, motorcycles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including biscuits and hair oils, consumer durables and microfinance are among the most exposed.

“Historical evidence suggests that these categories typically experience demand slowdowns during periods of elevated food inflation and weak monsoon conditions,” said a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

The brokerage highlights that despite accounting for a smaller share of India’s GDP, rural consumption contributes disproportionately to volumes across product categories. In urban markets, discretionary spending for categories of paints, cement and quick service restaurants can be hit, weighing on earnings growth outlook.

Amid El Niño conditions, also associated with higher temperatures, upside risks to food inflation are emerging from fruits and vegetables, particularly tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Prices of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables have already risen month-on-month in June.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Worst ever El Niño? India must brace itself for weak rains

Against this backdrop, Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY27 retail inflation have risen from 4% at the beginning of the year to 4.9%. The Reserve Bank of India, in its 22 June monthly bulletin, acknowledged risks to growth and inflation from the monsoon shortfall. At its 5 June policy meeting, the RBI cut its FY27 growth projection to 6.6% from 6.9% and raised its inflation forecast to 5.1% from 4.6%. A prolonged El Niño into the second half of the year could also weigh on the rabi sowing season.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketDirect impact of poor rains on inflation and growth is weakening. The indirect hit is harder to ignore.
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