India outperforms emerging markets, but risks loom large

Already, the dollar index is showing a good rebound, which could pose further risks to EMs. True, the frontline Nifty Index has been hitting fresh highs recently due to the better performance of sectors such as IT, which stand to gain from a soft rupee. Defensives and metal firms have also contributed to the gains. But the broader market is weak as several mid- and small-cap stocks have reversed their gains.

