PMI: Business confidence of Indian manufacturers dips despite punchy exports
Business optimism measured by PMI’s Future Output Index slid to an eight-month low. Uncertainties surrounding competition, inflation and changes in consumer preferences weighed on sentiment.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit a 14-month high of 58.4 in June, rising from a three-month low of 57.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The rebound in headline PMI was backed by strong export orders.