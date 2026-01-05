The earnings performance of key listed real estate developers is expected to be mixed in Q3FY26, largely dependent on the pace of new project launches.
Realty pre-sales mixed in Q3, launch spillovers to set stage in Q4
SummaryEarly Q3 pre-sales updates show strong bookings for Sobha, while Godrej and Lodha’s estimated numbers indicate robust demand. However, delayed launches and cooling Mumbai market affordability warrant monitoring.
