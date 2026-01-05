Realty pre-sales mixed in Q3, launch spillovers to set stage in Q4

A favourable base would aid Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, plus its project in sector 71, Gurgaon is largely sold out and it also launched a project in Manjri, Pune in Q3. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd launched only one project, while Oberoi Realty Ltd and DLF Ltd did not launch any in the quarter. So, developers with limited or no new projects would be reliant on sales from existing inventory to push pre-sales.