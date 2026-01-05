Realty pre-sales mixed in Q3, launch spillovers to set stage in Q4

Sobha Ltd, for example, launched the luxury Sobha Magnus project in south Bengaluru, ventured into Mumbai with Sobha Inizio, and unveiled Sobha Strada in sector 106, Gurgaon. This propelled its pre-sales to ₹2,115 crore in Q3, marking a 52% year-on-year jump and making this its best Q3 ever, with Bengaluru driving the bulk of the bookings. Sobha’s nine-month pre-sales hit ₹6,097 crore, the highest ever, the company said in its Q3 update. Average realizations rose to ₹15,436 per sq. ft from ₹13,663 a year ago, reflecting strong demand in the Bengaluru market.