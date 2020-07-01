Anything that can go wrong will go wrong. India’s bankers would do well to remember this Murphy’s law this year as their past problems get amplified by a pandemic.

The worst bad loan pile that banks began hacking away is only going to increase further this year and the baseline assumptions of analysts at Standard and Poor’s puts this at 13-14% of loans. That is higher than the previous peaks in FY18 when the regulator forced banks to reveal their true asset quality through reviews.

But unlike that year when the economy was growing albeit slower than before, FY21 would see a recession. That would not only mean faster delinquencies but also limited opportunities for recovery. “We believe that the difficult operating conditions would lead to a rise in delinquencies at one end and delays in recovery on the other end. This will further push up NPLs and credit costs for the banking system," said S&P in a report.

Weak companies hard hit by the recession are likely to default and some banks have already seen a spike in defaults. Bankers believe that once the moratorium on repayments ends in August, bad loans would surge.

While the moratorium makes it difficult to asses the extent of bad loans, good loans may hardly grow. A recession would mean manufacturers won’t invest for the long-term. As factories run below their full capacities, the need to borrow for working capital too would be lower than before.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is expecting a loan growth of not more than 7-8% in the current year. Most of its peers too have indicated a similar growth number. Private sector banks have on the other hand indicated slightly healthier loan growth, perhaps on the hope of gaining market share.

As for recovery, bankers are hoping that the ongoing insolvency cases won’t be held up even as they cannot refer fresh cases as the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) stands suspended for a year. But even with the help of IBC, recoveries haven’t shot up for banks if one leaves out large corporate cases such as Essar Steel Ltd.

Simply put, bankers have been betting on a revival of economic growth for recoveries to increase. However, what they have to contend with is a recession this year.

In the wake of this, it is not surprising that despite the recent rally, the Nifty bank index is still down 31% from its peaks hit in February. Analysts have cut earnings per share estimates of most banks.

India’s banks are in a perfect storm this year with a recession crimping the loan book and hitting its quality as well. Lenders would need the shelter of capital, which Fitch estimates would be $15 billion. It remains to be seen how banks would build this shelter in a hostile market environment.

