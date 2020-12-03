India’s bond market is bracing for a liquidity vigilance from RBI

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate setting committee would make public its vote on interest rates and policy stance on Friday.

The liquidity glut and the crash in short-term rates has meant that analysts are expecting some wordplay by the central bank and perhaps even measures to address this.

But markets seldom sit around for the actual outcome. Bond investors seem to have already figured out the beginning of the end of this liquidity story. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield has inched up 5 basis points in the past week. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Notwithstanding the crash in short-term rates, the sovereign yield curve has been steeper than expected. The spread between one-year and 10-year bonds has widened by 20 basis points in the past one month. The distance between 5-year bond and the 10-year benchmark paper too has widened to about 80 bps from 70 bps a month back.

This suggests that markets are expecting monetary policy to throttle back from its accommodative stance. In fact, yields are pricing on the implications of this in the medium term. “The market is already priced in a little hawkishness from the RBI. On Friday, if we see some statement around liquidity, yields would move up some more," said a bond trader requesting anonymity.

Indeed, the crash in short-term interest rates has triggered a debate whether it is time for the RBI to tone down its liquidity accommodation. As argued by this column on Monday, the surfeit of liquidity has complicated pricing of risk for lenders.

Analysts have prescribed several measures that could sterilise the impact of liquidity and bring short-term rates within the policy rate corridor. The policy rate corridor is the distance between the repo and the reverse repo rate, which is currently at 65 basis points.

One solution for the RBI is to issue market stabilisation scheme (MSS) bonds. These 1-3 year bonds can be used to offset the addition to liquidity through dollar purchases. MSS bonds have been used by the RBI in the past extensively for this purpose. “The MSS would reduce the liquidity surplus and create room for the RBI to conduct OMO (open market operations) purchases," wrote Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia economic research (India) at Standard Chartered Bank.

Yet another solution has been to normalise the cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks. “Some possible tactical measures the RBI can take is that they can prepone normalisation of CRR in a calibrated manner," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings.

On 27 March, the RBI had lowered CRR by 100 bps to 3% but restricted this leeway upto March 2021. Reinstating CRR to 4% early on would immediately impound liquidity with little damage.

It remains to be seen whether the RBI may announce measures to offset the surplus liquidity. But the bond market is bracing itself for at least a statement towards the same.

