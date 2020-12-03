India’s bond market is bracing for a liquidity vigilance from RBI

But markets seldom sit around for the actual outcome. Bond investors seem to have already figured out the beginning of the end of this liquidity story. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield has inched up 5 basis points in the past week. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Notwithstanding the crash in short-term rates, the sovereign yield curve has been steeper than expected. The spread between one-year and 10-year bonds has widened by 20 basis points in the past one month. The distance between 5-year bond and the 10-year benchmark paper too has widened to about 80 bps from 70 bps a month back.