India’s erratic manufacturing PMI is making employment revival more difficult

As feared, after a sharp rebound in October, business activity in India’s manufacturing sector has lost its momentum. Data released by research firm IHS Markit showed India’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 56.3 in November from an over 12-year high of 58.9 in October. This is being attributed to slower pace of increase in factory orders, exports and output in November.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below that threshold points to contraction. Even though India’s PMI is in the expansion zone, the ongoing rise in covid caseloads and uncertainty about regional lockdowns is weighing on business confidence. Business optimism faded slightly in November, the report said. Output growth is still predicted for the year ahead, but concerns about public policies, rupee depreciation and the pandemic dampened overall confidence, it added.

Consequently, Indian manufacturers are refraining from hiring.

The report further added that the readings for sub-index gauging employment decreased as companies observed social distancing guidelines. The rate of job shedding was solid and little-changed from October, it said. Note that India’s employment sub-index has been in the contraction zone since the peak of covid-19 pandemic in March.

The recently concluded September quarter earnings of India Inc also paint an ugly picture of the country’s employment scenario. For the second consecutive quarter, corporates reported a recovery in profits aided by cost rationalisation on many fronts including employee cost.

An analysis by ratings agency Care Ratings Ltd showed that employee cost declined by -0.9% in Q2 FY21 as against the 6.9% growth witnessed in the same quarter of FY20 owing to job and pay cuts and nil or limited increments announced by the companies. “This highlights the grim employment scenario in the private sector," it said in a report 26 November. Care Ratings has assessed the corporate performance for Q2FY21 based on a sample of 1686 companies (excluding banks and financial institutions).

Meanwhile, commenting on the latest survey results, Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said: "Companies noted that the pandemic was the key factor weighing on growth during November, with covid related uncertainty also restricting business confidence. Employment remained in contraction territory, however, with companies reportedly keeping the minimum possible number of workers as per government guidelines."

To be sure, positive developments surrounding an effective vaccine give some hope of faster economic revival. However, economists don’t foresee that translating into higher jobs immediately.

“But even widespread vaccination won’t restore the manufacturing sector to full health. The damage already dealt to corporate balance sheets in this crisis has been very severe and will take a long time to recover from. And the extreme weakness of India’s banking sector means that many firms will continue to be starved of finance even long after the virus is brought under control," Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd said in a note on 1 December.

