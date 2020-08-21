India’s retail loans up for their first litmus test post covid

But the pandemic has shown that retail borrowers could line up for renegotiating loan covenants and analysts are worried that the portion of loans restructured won’t be comfortable. Those at rating agencies expect not less than ₹1 trillion of retail loans to get restructured by banks. While that may be a modest 4% of the ₹25 trillion retail loan pile in the system, it nevertheless takes the total stressed loan portion to 6%, something unseen in the past. Also, this is the floor which analysts see and actual numbers could be higher. “Anything above 4-5% in retail restructuring should start to worry banks. As such, restructuring only increases the indebtedness of a retail borrower which is not healthy," said an analyst requesting anonymity.