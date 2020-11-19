India’s rising cash hoard could take a while to ease off

The cash to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is a more accurate gauge of whether there is hoarding or general increase. This ratio has come back to the historic trend of 12% in FY20 after the drop due to demonetisation. But the recent growth in currency holdings could mean that this ratio could surge to 14-15% of GDP in FY21. Part of this would be simply because nominal GDP would shrink this year due to a recession. But a lot of it is also because cash is rising despite the RBI, the government and even banks pushing digital payment methods.