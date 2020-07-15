For the first time since 2002, India’s merchandise trade balance turned surplus of $790 million in June. Contraction in exports narrowed while imports continued to decline at a steeper pace.

However, economists don't see this sustaining, simply because as economic activities resume, domestic demand will pick-up. Consequently, bringing back import demand.

"India looks headed for a second straight quarter of current account surplus in 1QFY21, but trade surpluses in India have usually not lasted more than a month, therefore we do not believe this will sustain for long," Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in note.

Sharing a similar view, Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said, a trade surplus may not last for long, nonetheless, trade deficits in India are likely to remain low and manageable.

During June, merchandise exports contracted 12.4% while imports dipped 47.6%. Within exports, items including iron ore, agricultural and food products, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, saw an improvement in demand.

As for imports, non-oil non-gold imports remained weak, indicating a subdued domestic demand scenario. Imports of key contributors to India’s trade balance – petroleum, gold and electronics, declined. Economists do not expect an immediate revival in imports of gold given the high prices and uncertainty surrounding income growth.

Meanwhile, a trade surplus would translate into a current account surplus in the June quarter of fiscal year 2021. And that should be a sentiment positive for the Indian rupee.

“We maintain that India is set to post a strong balance of payments surplus this fiscal year, partly helped by large capital raising of Reliance Jio, but also a large current account surplus, which we expect to persist through FY20-21, likely coming in at $25 billion, Bajoria added.

