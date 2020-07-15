Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >India's sees a trade surplus after nearly two decades: Enjoy it while it lasts
As for imports, non-oil non-gold imports remained weak, indicating a subdued domestic demand scenario

India's sees a trade surplus after nearly two decades: Enjoy it while it lasts

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • During June, merchandise exports contracted 12.4% while imports dipped 47.6%
  • Meanwhile, a trade surplus would translate into a current account surplus in the June quarter of fiscal year 2021

For the first time since 2002, India’s merchandise trade balance turned surplus of $790 million in June. Contraction in exports narrowed while imports continued to decline at a steeper pace.

For the first time since 2002, India’s merchandise trade balance turned surplus of $790 million in June. Contraction in exports narrowed while imports continued to decline at a steeper pace.

However, economists don't see this sustaining, simply because as economic activities resume, domestic demand will pick-up. Consequently, bringing back import demand.

However, economists don't see this sustaining, simply because as economic activities resume, domestic demand will pick-up. Consequently, bringing back import demand.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"India looks headed for a second straight quarter of current account surplus in 1QFY21, but trade surpluses in India have usually not lasted more than a month, therefore we do not believe this will sustain for long," Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in note.

Sharing a similar view, Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said, a trade surplus may not last for long, nonetheless, trade deficits in India are likely to remain low and manageable.

During June, merchandise exports contracted 12.4% while imports dipped 47.6%. Within exports, items including iron ore, agricultural and food products, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, saw an improvement in demand.

As for imports, non-oil non-gold imports remained weak, indicating a subdued domestic demand scenario. Imports of key contributors to India’s trade balance – petroleum, gold and electronics, declined. Economists do not expect an immediate revival in imports of gold given the high prices and uncertainty surrounding income growth.

Meanwhile, a trade surplus would translate into a current account surplus in the June quarter of fiscal year 2021. And that should be a sentiment positive for the Indian rupee.

“We maintain that India is set to post a strong balance of payments surplus this fiscal year, partly helped by large capital raising of Reliance Jio, but also a large current account surplus, which we expect to persist through FY20-21, likely coming in at $25 billion, Bajoria added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated